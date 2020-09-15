The ceremony of induction of Mgr Anton Teuma as the ninth Bishop of Gozo will take place at the Cathedral in Victoria, tomorrow at 6pm.

It was on September 16, 1864, that Pope Blessed Pius IX through the Bull Singulari Amore (With Remarkable Love), established the diocese of Gozo and Comino.

The diocese has since kept this anniversary as Thanksgiving Day… a special Mass is said throughout the diocese for the occasion.

The induction ceremony, formerly known as the ceremony of enthronisation – as still known in the Anglican Church – starts at the entrance of the Cathedral where Bishop Teuma is welcomed by the Cathedral Chapter. Then, they proceed together in procession to the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, where the bishop will pause for a moment of prayer.

After vesting for Mass, Mgr Teuma will solemnly ascend to the episcopal cathedra or throne to take its possession. He will then preside over a Pontifical Mass concelebrated with the Cathedral Chapter and the clergy of the diocese.

Following the reading of the Gospel, he will deliver his first official address as Bishop of Gozo.

After Holy Communion, the Bishop will intone the Te Deum in thanksgiving for his induction as well as on the 156th anniversary of the foundation of the Gozo diocese.

All church bells in Gozo will join the pealing of the cathedral bells during the Te Deum.