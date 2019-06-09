The popular traditional feast of l-Imnarja is often associated with a night sleeping under the stars at Buskett Gardens.

This time, on Friday, Heritage Malta is inviting the public to spend the night of the feast of St Peter and St Paul at the prehistoric site of Għar Dalam in Birżebbuġa, where one can participate in captivating visits to nearby historical and archaeological sites and taste Maltese food.

This event, which can be enjoyed by all the family, will include visits to Borġ in-Nadur, Għar Dalam Cave, the Roman remains at Ta’ Kaċċatura, as well as Casa Ippolito.

Following the guided tours, participants can indulge in the choice of sleeping under the stars close to the entrance of Għar Dalam, which is the oldest prehistoric site on the island, or at the museum surrounded by ancient animal bones which were excavated from the cave.

Participants should wear adequate clothing and bring their own mattress, sleeping bag or small tent.

The event starts at 7pm on Friday and will end at approximately 9am on Saturday, June 29. Tickets at €30 (adults), €25 (senior citizens, students and children) and €20 (Heritage Malta members) may be obtained from all Heritage Malta museums and sites, and online. For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org.