Ruben Paul Borg, associate professor, Faculty for the Built Environment, University of Malta, is a presentation about the reinforced concrete water tower in Marsa on Wednesday.

The tower was constructed in the 1930s to serve the needs of the public abattoir. It suffered severe degradation which necessitated a rigorous and challenging conservation project, intended to restore the structure of the water tower and extend its lifetime.

Prof. Borg will discuss the project’s objectives and review the innovative interventions leading to the conservation of the structure.

The presentation forms part of the lecture programme of the Archaeological Society Malta.

The presentation titled ‘Industrial Archaeology: The Appraisal and Restoration of the Historic Reinforced Concrete Water Tower’ will be held on Wednesday at 6pm at the Archaeology Centre, Car Park 6, University Campus, Msida. For more information, visit www.archsoc.org.mt.