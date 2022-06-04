The Valletta Design Cluster project, the old Farsons brewery in Ħamrun and the reinforced concrete water tower at the Public Abattoir in Marsa are among the winning projects of the 16th edition of the Din l-Art Ħelwa Awards for Architectural Heritage.

The prize-giving ceremony was held this week at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta. Present for the ceremony were Din l-Art Ħelwa executive president Alex Torpiano and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Minister for Public Works and Planning, who gave out the awards.

The reinforced concrete water tower at the Public Abattoir.

The jury was made up of Maria Grazia Cassar (chair), Conrad Thake from the Kamra Tal-Periti, Antonio Mollicone from the University of Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa Awards council member Joanna Spiteri Staines.

During the ceremony, Cassar gave a brief presentation outlining the winning projects and the citations for their award. She said that this year had seen community involvement and also a focus on the recuperation of Malta’s industrial heritage.

The restored façade of the Manoel Theatre.

The winning projects are:

• Prix d’Honneur in Category A – A Major Regeneration Project: Il-Biċċerija Valletta Design Cluster by the Restoration Directorate;

• Diploma in Category A: The Restoration Work Scheme for Local Communities, also by the Restoration Directorate.

• Prix d’Honneur in Category B – The Rehabilitation and Reuse of Buildings: Teatru Manoel façade restoration by AP Valletta.

• Diploma in Category B: The Old Brewery in Farsons Street, Ħamrun, by Edwin Mintoff Architects.

• Prix d’Honneur in Category C – A Restoration and Conservation Project: The Historic Reinforced Concrete Water Tower Conservation Project by professors Ruben Paul Borg and Edward Gatt, University of Malta.

The premises of the Valletta Design Cluster.

The Judge Caruana Curran Prize, signifying the best in all categories, was also awarded to The Historic Reinforced Concrete Water Tower Conservation Project, which saved this important industrial heritage monument from demolition, brought back its original appearance and structural integrity, giving it new life within its original context.

“It is very encouraging to see such talent and effort put into quality architectural projects to conserve the beauty of Malta’s visual environment. I look forward to more future editions of these awards,” Azzopardi said in his concluding address.

The Old Brewery in Farsons Street, Ħamrun