The seasonally adjusted index of industrial production decreased by 3.6 per cent in April when compared to the previous month, the NSO said on Friday.

When compared to April 2021, the working-day adjusted index of industrial production fell by 8.6 per cent, the office said.

Decreases were registered in the production of energy (19.6 per cent) and capital goods (5.4 per cent) while the production of intermediate goods and consumer goods increased by 3.8 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively

In April, the total production generated by the Maltese manufacturing, energy, and mining and quarrying industries went down by 8.6 per cent when compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the production of energy, consumer goods and capital goods decreased by 24.6 per cent, 12.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent respectively.

The production of intermediate goods went up by 6.5 per cent.

The NSO said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is regarded as one of the most important measures of economic activity. Developments in the industrial production index describe the economic cycles of industry.

For short-term statistics, this index is the reference indicator for economic development and is used in particular to identify changes in trends at an early stage.