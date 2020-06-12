Malta's industrial production dropped by 3.1% in April when compared to the same month in 2019, one of the lowest in Europe.

With the EU average drop at 27.2%, only one other country shared the same drop - Finland. The only increase was observed in Ireland (5.5%).

Meanwhile, the EU drop registered in April compared to the previous month was that of 17.3%, while Malta saw a drop of 3.8%. Again, only Finland recorded a smaller drop - that of 2.2%. Malta's economy is primarily service-based.

According to Eurostat COVID-19 containment measures continued to have a significant impact on industrial production in April.

The seasonally adjusted industrial production across the EU fell by 17.1% in the euro area.

According to the statistical office of the European Union these are the largest recorded monthly falls, significantly higher than the 3% to 4% drops seen in late 2008 and early 2009 during the financial crisis.

Comparing April 2020 to April 2019, industrial production decreased by 28% in the euro area and by 27.2% in the EU.

These are the largest recorded annual falls, exceeding the -21.3% in the euro area and -20.7% in the EU observed in April 2009.

Overall, industrial production in the euro area and EU has fallen to levels last seen in the mid-1990s.