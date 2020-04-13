The Employment and Industrial Relations office in Valletta is to close to the public from Wednesday because of COVID-19 precautions.

Services will be given over the phone and online.

The helpline numbers are 1575 and 1576.

The number 1575 is for queries on working conditions while 1576 is for use by emplpyers. The office may also be contacted on ‪info.dier@gov.mt

The staff currently handle some 1,000 phone calls and 300 email every day.