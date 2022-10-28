Ineos has started production of its Grenadier – a rugged 4×4 that aims to fill the gap left by the Land Rover Defender.

It’s the idea of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of the UK’s richest men, who decided to take his petrochemicals business Ineos into the automotive industry to create the ‘world’s best and most uncompromising SUV’.

Revealed in 2020, the Grenadier’s production was due to start in July 2022 but was delayed by supply chain issues that have been affecting car firms globally.

