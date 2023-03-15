Ineos Grenadiers’ Tom Pidcock will miss this weekend’s Milan-San Remo monument due to concussion, his team said on Wednesday.

Briton Pidcock, 23, who won March 4’s Strade Bianche, suffered the injury in a crash on Sunday’s final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.

The Strade Bianche and the Milan-San Remo are part of cycling’s Classic races, some of the sport’s most prestigious one-day events.

