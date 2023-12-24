INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy 25 percent of Manchester United for about £1.25 billion ($1.6 billion) and will take control of the Premier League club’s football operations, it was announced on Sunday.

The British billionaire, 71, will also provide $300 million for future investment into the club’s Old Trafford stadium.

A club statement said: “Manchester United announces that it has entered into an agreement under which chairman of INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 percent of Manchester United’s Class B shares and up to 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class A shares and provide an additional $300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com