Ineos has announced that it will unveil its new Grenadier Quartermaster pick-up at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Ineos Automotive falls under the umbrella of Jim Ratcliffe’s global empire and recently introduced its first model – the Grenadier 4×4. Ratcliffe’s idea was to introduce a modern take on the original Land Rover Defender, with the ‘Grenadier’ being named after his favourite pub.

First deliveries of the Grenadier began earlier this year, with a commercial model available alongside the five-seat Station Wagon. But the firm will soon introduce a third model, a double cab pick-up.

