British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has expanded his sports portfolio by buying a 25 percent stake in Manchester United.

Ratcliffe’s petrochemicals company INEOS has already used its vast profits to fund a series of sporting projects in football, cycling, Formula One, athletics and sailing.

AFP Sport looks at INEOS’s record.

Football

INEOS took control of French club Nice in 2019 in a reported 100 million euro ($110 million) deal.

Stated ambitions from Ratcliffe’s brother Bob, who heads INEOS’s football operations, to reach the Champions League within “three to five” years have not been realised yet, though they are second in Ligue 1 in the current campaign.

Despite the backing of one of Britain’s richest men, INEOS’s football projects have focused on developing young talent rather than splashing out on big transfer fees.

