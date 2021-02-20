Britain’s Ineos Team UK, skippered by Ben Ainslie, fought back to notch their first win in the America’s Cup challenger finals in Auckland on Saturday, but Luna Rossa remain comfortably ahead in the series.

The starts have been crucial, and Luna Rossa dominated the first five races to lead the best-of-13 series 5-0 before Ineos eventually clicked to control the sixth race prestart and sail away for victory.

With the honours shared in the two races on Saturday, it leaves the Jimmy Spithill-helmed Luna Rossa needing two more wins to qualify for a showdown with America’s Cup holders Team New Zealand, while Ineos require a further six victories.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta