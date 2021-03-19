Team New Zealand Friday confirmed British sailing legend Ben Ainslie’s Ineos Team UK as the challenger of record for the next edition of the regatta won by the Kiwis this week.

The New Zealanders also said the spectacular 23-metre (75-foot) AC75 foiling monohulls that debuted in Auckland would be used for the next two versions of the event.

“It is very exciting to have a new Challenger of Record to continue to build the scale of the America’s Cup globally,” Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said in a statement.

