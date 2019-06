I have just read Carmel Zammit’s letter ‘Third great siege’ (June 12).

I agree fully with his feelings because I too feel as if I’m under siege for the same reasons. However, I do not share his optimistic hope of us Maltese standing up to be counted and speaking out against this desecration of our environment.

The Maltese are clearly happy with this state of affairs as amply shown by the recent election results and they do not want things to change at all, strange and illogical as that may seem.