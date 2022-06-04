Germany needed a Joshua Kimmich equaliser as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with a much-changed Italy team in the UEFA Nations League in Bologna on Saturday.

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave the European champions the lead 20 minutes from time at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium only for Kimmich to strike at the other end shortly after.

The stalemate in League A, Group 3 came after England suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away in Hungary in the same section earlier on Saturday.

Germany play England in Munich on Tuesday while Italy – looking to move on following their failure to qualify for the World Cup – host Hungary before travelling to face Gareth Southgate’s side in Wolverhampton next weekend.

