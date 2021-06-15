FIFA president Gianni Infantino will be in Malta on Friday after having accepted the Malta FA’s invitation to hold bilateral discussions about the development of Maltese football and Malta’s contribution towards the international community in the future.

“We are very pleased that the FIFA President has accepted our invitation to visit our Association for important discussions as well as to inaugurate the new Malta Museum of Football at the National Stadium,” MFA president Bjorn Vassallo said.

Infantino will also be present during the official inauguration of the new Malta Museum of Football at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali.

