FIFA president Gianni Infantino was impressed by the development of football in Malta and opened the door for the MFA to host a FIFA youth competition in the future.

Infantino was in Malta for a one-day visit as part of the MFA’s 120th anniversary celebrations from its foundation.

During his stay on the islands the Swiss had the opportunity to touch some important aspects of the game. He started the day with a meeting with young players at the Salinos Ground in Valletta, met with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, he also visited the infrastructure projects being carried out by the Malta FA before ending his visit by inaugurating a football museum at the Millennium Stand in the National Stadium.

“I came here to Malta to see with my eyes and hear with my ears on the work being carried out by the Malta Football Association and I can say that my Bjorn Vassallo has what it takes to implement the strategy he has proposed,” Infantino said.

