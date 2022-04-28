An infjorata was inaugurated at the Palace Square in Valletta on Thursday, as part of the Valletta Green Festival.

The theme this year is the protection of the natural environment and the species within it.

The main design of the flower show features a giant frog. It is made up of more than 50,000 flowing plants.

The show continues till Sunday and also features the Ruff Mudder canine obstacle adventure which will be introduced at Laparelli Gardens on Saturday from 10am and 4pm.

This is the festival's ninth edition, organised by the Valletta Cultural Agency.

Photos by Chris Sant Fournier.

Shrubs and plants have also been placed along Bull Street and Charles Street, the lower part of Valletta, adjacent to the rooftop garden at the Valletta Design Cluster.

Several stalls are being set up at the Palace square and other parts of Valletta to display information on green initiatives and the environment.

The WSC has set up a ‘Water be the Change’ information point on ways to reduce unnecessary water consumption and pollution.

Wasteserv is promoting waste recycling at Tritons Square.

In other stands, the Environmental Resources Authority is showcasing the natural environment of the Maltese islands including garigues, woodlands, caves and sand while Ambjent Malta is giving information about indigenous trees, Natura 20000 sites and Marine Protected Areas.