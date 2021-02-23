The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) remained at a constant rate of 0.2% in January, the National Statistics Office said.

It said the 12-month moving average rate for January stood at 0.7%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the clothing and footwear Index (+0.10 percentage points), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the transport index (-0.08 percentage points).