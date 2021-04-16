Slight increases in the price of fruit, health services and video games were cancelled out by a drop in prices of accommodation services in March, leading to inflation being practically non-existent in March.

According to the National Statistics Office, in March 2021 the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) remained at a constant rate of 0.1 per cent.

The HICP measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services. The annual inflation rate measures average price changes between one particular month and that same month of the previous year.

According to NSO data, last month the largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and Non-alcoholic Index (0.12 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of fruit.

The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Health Index (0.07 percentage points) and the Recreation and Culture Index (0.06 percentage points), mainly because of higher prices of medical services and video games.

Meanwhile, the largest downward impact was recorded in the Restaurants and Hotels Index (0.23 percentage points), the Transport Index (0.11 percentage points) and the Communication Index (0.02 percentage points). The drops were caused by lower prices of accommodation services, fuel and mobile phone equipment.

Hotels were closed for most of March due to COVID-19 restrictions, with restaurants limited to takeaway and delivery services.

Lowest annual rates in the EU

According to European data, Malta registered one of the lowest annual rates last month.

Data published by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, shows that the euro area annual inflation rate stood at 1.3 per cent in March, up from 0.9 per cent in February. A year earlier, the rate was 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the EU's annual inflation stood at 1.7 per cent, up from 1.3 per cent in February. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2 per cent.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.0 per cent), Portugal, Malta, Ireland and Slovenia (0.1 per cent), while the highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (4.4 per cent), Hungary (3.9 per cent), Romania and Luxembourg (2.5 per cent).