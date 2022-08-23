The annual rate of inflation as measured by the retail price index was 6.82% in July, up from 6.21% a month earlier.

The National Statistics Office said the 12-month moving average rate for July stood at 4.08%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was in the food index (+2.47 percentage points), while a downward impact was recorded in the clothing and footwear Index (-0.02 percentage points).

The highest annual inflation rates in July were registered in housing (15.33%) and food (11.48%), the lowest in clothing and footwear (-0.27%) and water, electricity, gas and fuels (0%).

The RPI measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services, and is closely linked with the cost-of-living adjustment increases and periodic rent payment adjustments.

A closely related measure of price movements is the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices.