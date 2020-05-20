The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in April was 1.1%, down from 1.2% in March, according to the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said the 12-month moving average rate for April stood at 1.5%.

But the relatively stable rate masked some significant variances in the rate of inflation of different items.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages, for instance, saw a 3.2% increase, while inflation in transport was at 2.3%.

On the other hand, furniture and home equipment (-1.2%), clothing and footwear (-1.5%) and especially education (-9%) saw rates dip into negative territory.