The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Products in September was 4.9%, slightly down from 5% a month earlier.

It is the first time since March 2022 that the HICP annual rate has fallen below the 5% mark. 

The National Statistics Office said on Wednesday the highest annual inflation rates in September were recorded in food and non-alcoholic beverages (9.9%), and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (7.2%).

The lowest annual inflation rates were registered in communication (-8.4%) and Transport (-0.4%).

The 12-month moving average rate for September stood at 6.4%.

