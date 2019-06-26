The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index (RPI) was 1.68 per cent in July, down from 1.90 per cent in June, the National Statistics Office said.
The twelve-month moving average rate for July stood at 1.68 per cent.
The largest upward impact on annual inflation was recorded in the Food Index, while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Clothing and Footwear Index.
