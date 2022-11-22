Inflation eased slightly in October from September, according to official figures.

In October, the annual rate of inflation was 7.47 per cent, down from 7.52 per cent in September.

The 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 5.36 per cent.

The biggest cause of annual inflation was food (+2.94 percentage points).

In October 2022, the largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Food Index (+2.94 percentage points), largely due to higher prices of take-aways. The second and third largest impacts were measured in the Housing Index (+1.50percentage points) and the Transport and communication Index (+0.61 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of house maintenance services and cars, respectively.

Annual inflation in October.

The highest annual inflation rates in October 2022 were registered in housing (19.02 per cent) and Food (13.69 per cent). On the other hand, the lowest rates were in water, electricity, gas and fuels at 0% since prices have been frozen.

Retail Price Index by period and group.