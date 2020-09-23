The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index in August was 0.42%, down from 0.62% in July 2020.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office showed that the 12-month moving average rate for August stood at 1%.

Higher prices of fruit, hairdressing services and clothes pushed inflation indexes for food, personal care and clothing up. As a result, there were increases in the Clothing and Footwear category (3.60 per cent) and Personal Care and Health category (2.87 per cent).

On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were

registered in the Recreation and Culture category (-2.24 per cent) and Transport and Communication (-1.76 per cent).