The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index was 0.33% in January, up from 0.18% the previous month.

The National Statistics Office said that the 12-month moving average rate for January stood at 0.56%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the personal care and health index (+0.22 percentage points), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the transport and communication Index (0.32 percentage points).