The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices remained at a constant of 0.1% in April.

The National Statistics Office said the 12-month moving average rate for April stood at 0.4%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the education Index (+0.29 percentage points), while the largest downward impact was recorded in the restaurants and hotels Index (-0.62 percentage points).

The HICP measures monthly price changes in the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and services.

It is calculated according to rules specified in a series of European Union regulations that were developed by Eurostat in conjunction with the EU states. It is used to compare inflation rates across the EU.