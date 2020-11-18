The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) was 0.6% in October, up from 0.5% the previous month.

The National Statistics Office said the 12-month moving average rate for October stood at 1%.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was measured in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index, while the largest downward impact was recorded in the Transport Index.