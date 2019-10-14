The price of food has once again proved to be the biggest contributor to price inflation, Retail Price Index data published on Monday has revealed.

The National Statistics Office said that in September, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index (RPI) stood at 1.41, down from the 1.75 per cent registered in August which had increased slightly from July’s 1.68 per cent.

The twelve-month moving average rate for September stood at 1.71 per cent.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was recorded in the Food Index, followed by increases in Transport and Communication and Recreation and Culture.

Food prices went up by 2.56 per cent in the year to September - food prices excluding restaurant services and take-aways were up by 2.58 per cent. Restaurant services and take-aways registered an increase of 2.49 per cent.



Clothing prices stood at 1.90 per cent but the price of clothing alone was down by a staggering 5.58 per cent in a year, according to the NSO data.

The Retail Price Index is based on the cost of purchasing a representative basket of consumer goods and determines the Cost of Living Adjustment granted in the budget.