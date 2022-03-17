Inflation moderated in February after soaring in January, official figures showed on Thursday, with local prices so far unaffected by the war in Ukraine.

In February the annual rate of inflation was 4.2 per cent, up from 4.1 per cent in January. The 12-month moving average rate for February stood at 1.3 per cent.

Inflation in February soared when compared to the same month last year.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was the Food and non-alcoholic beverages Index (+1.50 percentage points), while the downward impact was recorded in the Communication Index (-0.06 percentage points).

The second and third largest impacts on inflation were measured in the Restaurants and hotels Index (+0.65 percentage points) and the Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Index (+0.53 percentage points), mainly on account of higher prices of restaurant services and house maintenance services respectively.