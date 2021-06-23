Inflation last month went up to 1.27 per cent, up from the 0.87 per cent in April, to surge to pre-COVID-19 levels, official data showed.

The 12-month moving average rate for May stood at 0.48 per cent.

The National Office of Statistics said the biggest source of inflation in May was food prices, which were up by 0.47 percentage points. The second and third largest impacts were the recreation and culture Index (+0.40 percentage points) and the personal care and health index (+0.19 percentage points), mainly on account of higher private school fees and hairdressing services respectively.

The largest downward impact was recorded in the Transport and communication Index at -0.27 percentage points.

Inflation has been surging since hitting a low in February and has now risen higher than pre-COVID-19 levels.