MeDirect Bank is organising its tenth medirectalk investment webinar which will be discussing the topical subject of inflation and what should be done about it. The event will take place online on Thursday, December 2 at 6pm and is free of charge.

The upcoming medirectalk is organised by MeDirect Bank, together with Morningstar. Morningstar Investment Management’s EMEA Chief Investment Officer, Mike Coop, will be discussing the threat of inflation and the potential dangers facing clients.

One of the themes to be discussed is the shift of investor focus from recession to inflation over the past year due to the vaccine rollouts and huge government support that supercharged a global economic recovery. Therefore, is the world now entering a new era of high inflation? Is this a structural shift which will erode the real wealth of your asset base? How does one prepare a multi-asset portfolio for such uncertainty? These are some of the questions that will be answered during the medirectalk.

Mike Coop has great experience in multi-asset investing, represents the embodiment of Morningstar investment principles, and has an obvious passion for delivering great returns to end investors. Since joining Morningstar, he has worked tirelessly with the leaders of the investment team across the world to ensure that their process remains at the leading edge of developments in multi-asset portfolio management.

Mike Coop was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Morningstar Investment Management in July. In his role, Mike Coop is responsible for leading the region’s investment management team and working with advisers and institutions to deliver investment solutions. He joined Morningstar IM Europe as head of multi-asset portfolio management in 2017 and will continue to oversee this offering as part of his new role.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data.

The session will be an interactive one, and participants will be invited to ask their questions during a 15-minute Q&A session with Mike Coop. Questions can be submitted via the online platform during the event or sent in advance to registrations@medirect.com.mt.

In order to register for the medirectalk, as well as to view past events, you may visit https://www.medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk.

Meanwhile, the ninth medirectalk event took place on November 18 and featured Stephen Yiu, Chief Investment Officer at Blue Whale Capital and Lead Manager of the Blue Whale Growth Fund. He gave a summary of Blue Whale’s investment approach and portfolio positioning, together with an overview of the market developments and fund performance.

During this highly interactive and interesting talk, Yiu focused on the performance of three well known equities, namely Alphabet, Microsoft and Nvidia. He identified four areas to look out for when making investment decisions: the strength of the company’s fundamentals, the inflation/stagflation hedge, macro uncertainties as well as the pace of digital transformation of companies.

The Blue Whale Growth Fund is a global equity fund, focusing on large-cap stocks in developed markets. The Fund was launched in September 2017 and since inception it is one of the best performing funds in the IA Global sector. The investment team, led by Yiu, embraces a high conviction, valuation-driven approach to stock selection. At any given point, the fund will be invested in 25 to 35 individual stocks.