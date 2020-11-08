Eight months ago influencer Kylie Coleiro noticed bald patches on various part of her scalp – and was eventually diagnosed with alopecia areata, a form of localised hair loss.

This was a big blow for the 28-year-old who has been singing and appearing on television programmes since she was eight, growing up in the public eye.

But Kylie has now decided to share her experience and talk about her diagnosis – to raise awareness and encourage others going through her experience.

As she opens up for the first time, Kylie tells us how it all started: “I suspected something was wrong when my hairdresser noticed that I had several bald patches in different areas on the scalp,” she recalls. “I asked her to take some photos of the missing patches, and I immediately took it seriously.”

She saw a dermatologist who diagnosed her with alopecia areata (AA), an autoimmune condition she had never heard of before.

