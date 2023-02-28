A make-or-break moment for the title race awaits in this week’s fixtures from the Assikura Women’s League.

Pacesetters Birkirkara and title rivals Swieqi United are set to rub shoulders for the third time in this campaign, in a match which can serve as a potential sliding doors for the championship ambitions of both teams.

Birkirkara, the current league holders, are on a quest for an 11th domestic title while looking to extend their unbeaten run in the domestic championship – right now they have not lost in 80 games, a new record.

