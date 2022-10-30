Ademola Lookman helped move Atalanta second in Serie A on Sunday with his latest goal in a 2-0 win at Empoli which continued his fine run of form.

The Nigeria international ensured Atalanta would move above champions AC Milan, who are at Torino in Sunday’s late match, with his fourth goal in five league matches for Atalanta just before the hour mark.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are five points behind league leaders Napoli, the league’s last remaining unbeaten team.

