AC Milan continued their pursuit of Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday by beating Napoli 1-0 and dealing another huge blow to the champions.

Theo Hernandez scored the only goal of an engrossing game in the 25th minute at the San Siro, rolling home the winner after collecting a brilliant Rafael Leao pass.

Milan stay eight points behind local rival Inter in third after stretching their unbeaten league streak to nine matches, of which they have won seven.

