Udinese became provisional leaders of Serie A on Sunday after beating Inter Milan 2-1 to claim their fifth win in a row.

Andrea Sottil’s surprise package continued their impressive start to the season after Milan Skriniar’s 22nd-minute own goal and late headers from Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan earned them the three points.

Udinese are two points ahead of Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after bouncing back from Nicolo Barella’s superb early free-kick opener for Inter.

The chasing trio all play on Sunday and have the chance to claim the summit.

Champions Milan host Napoli at the San Siro in the weekend’s headline match, while Atalanta head to fifth-placed Roma hoping to maintain their unbeaten record.

Read the full report here...