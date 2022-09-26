The GAL Xlokk Foundation is organsing an information seminar called L’Olio di oliva nel Mediterraneo at the Qawra Palace Hotel on October 4.

The main event’s guest speakers will be a number of research experts in the olive trees sector from Perugia, Italy, together with David Mifsud, associate professor at the Institute of Earth System, University of Malta.

During the seminar, the speakers will provide details of the latest study on the native species of olive trees in the Maltese islands. The main aim of the study was to identify the different genotypes, to establish the relationships among the most ancient trees and the main local varieties, and to compare the local germplasm with cultivars coming from other Mediterranean olive-producing countries.

The study was possible following a collaboration idea between the GAL Xlokk Foundation and GAL Valle Umbra e Sibillini local action groups, the Institute of Earth Systems and the National Council for Research, Perugia Division.

For more information on the seminar or the work done by the GAL Xlokk Foundation, contact the staff members on info@galxlokk.com or +356 2099 8008.