Some 100 educators from State, Church and independent schools recently attended a seminar on Self-reflection on Effective Learning by Fostering the use of Innovative Educational Technologies (SELFIE) at St Nicholas College Secondary School, Dingli.

SELFIE is a tool designed to help schools embed digital technologies in teaching, learning and student assessment. The free tool is available online and was developed by the European Commission with a panel of European education experts.

Maltese schools were among the first group of European schools that took the opportunity to use the tool during the 2017-2018 scholastic year.

The seminar at St Nicholas College was organised as a collaboration between the Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills (DDLTS) at the Education Ministry and the eSkills Malta Foundation.

The Foundation launched the eSkills National Strategy 2019-2021 last March. A specific recommendation in the strategy is that of implementing the SELFIE tool in State, Church and independent schools in collaboration with the directorate.

The two main guest speakers at the seminar were Dr Panagyotis Kampylis from the European Commission JRC-IPTS and Sean Gallagher, principal at Attymass National School, Ireland. Dr Kampylis’ presentation focused on the benefits the tool has to offer to schools and the snapshot it provides of how digital technologies are embedded in teaching and learning. Mr Gallagher provided examples how his school analysed the feedback gained through participating in SELFIE and how a whole school plan was developed to bring the necessary changes.

The seminar was also addressed by DDLTS director Grazio Grixti and Carm Cachia, chief administrator at eSkills Malta Foundation.

The seminar included six workshops that covered the six areas featured in SELFIE: Leadership, Infrastructure and Equipment, Continuous Professional Development, Teaching and Learning, Assessment Practices and Student Digital Competence. The participants in each workshop came up with a plan on how a school would go about to improve teaching and learning in their respective area.

All schools will have an opportunity to participate in SELFIE during the first semester in the 2019-2020 scholastic year. This will be communicated through an official letter circular at the beginning of the new scholastic year.

The directorate is also planning to organise a SELFIE information session for schools that want to inform themselves better of the benefits the tool has to offer.

For more information about the tool schools may contact the DDLTS on 2598 1564/5/6/7 or by visiting the link below.

https://bit.ly/2Mu2W5S