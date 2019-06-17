Updated 5.05pm

Crucial infrastructure in the north of Malta is returning to normal, the Water Corporation said. The infrastructure was down on Sunday afternoon due to accidental power cuts.

The WSC had said that sewage pumping stations in the St Paul’s Bay area may overflow and there may be pressure issues in terms of the water supply.

But in its update later, it said sewage overflow was no longer a risk unless there were further power cuts.

It said the necessary steps had been taken to ask people swimming in areas where sewage could overflow to get out of the water.

The corporation regretted the inconvenience caused and said it was doing everything possible to restore operations as possible.

In a post on Facebook, Enemalta said it has experienced disruptions in the electricity supply in St Paul's Bay and surrounding areas due to a failure in the distribution system.

Technical personnel, it said, were dealing with the issue to restore the electricity supply as soon as possible.

It is not known whether this is related to the major grass fire reported in Xemxija earlier on Sunday.