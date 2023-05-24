Infrastructure Malta has apologised for unannounced roadworks that forced travellers to get off their bus and drag their luggage through an unfinished road to make it to the airport in time.

“Infrastructure Malta apologises for this,” an IM spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, buses on routes 71, 72, 73, X3, X4, 218, 117, X1, X2 and 135 could not access Malta International Airport due to unannounced roadworks, a Malta Public Transport spokesperson said.

As a result, six buses were stuck on Triq Il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa and several others were diverted away from the area, they said.

As seen in photos posted by independent electoral candidate Arnold Cassola, travellers were then forced to walk “more than a km” on foot to the airport not to miss their flights.

“We understand that these delays caused inconvenience to many, inconvenience that at times is impossible to totally avoid,” an IM spokesperson said.

“Infrastructure Malta apologises for this and reassures the general public of its commitment to deliver this major project with the minimum disruptions possible.”

They explained that major asphalting works at the Luqa Junction Project caused a partial blockage of traffic between 4.30pm and 7pm.

Speaking to Times of Malta, one passenger explained that amidst long lines of cars stuck near the junction, his bus driver told passengers that if they wanted to reach the airport they would have to walk.

He was able to make his flight as it was coincidentally delayed by an hour, yet he said that not everyone was so lucky.

“There was a group of Italian girls and they were complaining that they would miss their flight,” he said.

‘Situation unacceptable’

Following the traffic debacle, a Malta Public Transport spokesperson said the company had not been informed of the roadworks and deemed the situation as “unacceptable”.

“We fully agree that this is unacceptable, and it was the result of factors beyond our control. We are discussing with the authorities to ensure that it does not happen again,” the spokesperson said.

While infrastructural works at the airport roundabout were completed last week, works at the Luqa junction, a stone’s throw from the airport, are only 70 per cent complete.

The €11 million Luqa project began in September and will create five lanes at what is known as the Dinitrol roundabout.

The project includes a one-lane tunnel and a one-lane flyover.

The main road at the Luqa intersection, further up, will be completed by the end of June and work on the tunnel is expected to be completed by the end of summer.