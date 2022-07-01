Infrastructure Malta’s new CEO has quit just over a month after being appointed to the role, Times of Malta has confirmed.

Trustin Farrugia Cann took over as CEO of the roads agency in May, following the resignation of Fredrick Azzopardi.

Within 30 minutes of Times of Malta sending questions to the Infrastructure Ministry querying the resignation, Farrugia Cann took to Facebook to announce he is stepping down.

Farrugia Cann said that over the past weeks, he had realised that it is next to impossible to balance the role of CEO with his other job as an international FIFA referee.

“Although I thought it was possible to strike such a balance, as I have in the past, I realise that being CEO of this entity [Infrastructure Malta] is not compatible with my other role [as a referee], which requires travelling abroad,” he said.

Farrugia Cann said he did not want to give up his football career after all the sacrifices he had made.

Therefore, he said he had informed minister Aaron Farrugia that he would not be signing the contract to become Infrastructure Malta’s CEO.

The ministry announced Farrugia Cann’s appointment as CEO in a statement on May 23.

Farrugia Cann’s predecessor, Frederick Azzopardi, was instrumental in setting up the roads agency in 2018, but his four years were marred by strong criticism for overriding environmental concerns by NGOs and residents.

Upon announcing he was stepping down, Azzopardi defended his track record, saying that after years of neglect, the roads are now getting the level of investment required to reach the high quality and safety levels the country deserves.

“We have shown that it is possible to develop large-scale projects on time, and within budget,” Azzopardi said.