Infrastructure Malta has provided the police with information as part of the investigation into widespread overtime abuse in the traffic unit.

CEO Frederick Azzopardi said the agency had handed over details of all its engagements with the police after a request was made.

Seven members of the traffic branch have resigned and 25 are suspended over allegations of officers claiming pay for work they did not carry out.

There are reports that some of the fraudulent overtime claims were for work contracted by Infrastructure Malta on various road works around the island.

“When asked by the police we forwarded all the information we had and cooperated," Mr Azzopardi said.

"We even gave them all the details and information of when we engaged the police up until recently,” Mr Azzopardi said.

However, he did not answer the question as to whether he was aware that police contracted by the Infrastructure Malta weren’t showing up to work.

“I’m going to leave it up to the police force to conduct their investigations. I don’t think Infrastructure Malta should be the ones looking into these allegations,” he said.

The suspected overtime fraud was brought to the surface after a whistleblower wrote a letter last December to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

As well as the police investigation, a government probe into the extra duty system has also been ordered.

However, while 31 people are on police bail, no has been charged yet since the allegations were first revealed by Times of Malta last week.