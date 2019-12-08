As I write, the country is gripped in a grotesque horror show with its highest institutions captured by unrepentant criminals.

Each new revelation exposes the rancid state of affairs beneath the surface. The glitzy veneer of a business-friendly, go-getting, dynamic administration was only a brittle cover for a fetid, corrupt mess.

The full extent of the rot may never be determined, but it is vital that we identify how the country has been plunged into this state where Mafia-like corruption permeates practically every strand of business and administration. We have to recognise exactly what went wrong, in a desperate bid to excise all that is wrong and to prevent it from happening again.

There is clearly no automatic protection from persons who campaign for public office with the sole intention of capturing the levers of power for criminally profitable ends.

But, in the present case, there were some clear signs of what the road map towards comprehensive corruption entailed.

In the first place, with the election of Joseph Muscat’s government, there was an immediate rush to relax all laws and regulations, which might have provided some form of control against low standards or hasty and unstudied decision-making.

This was most evident in the construction industry where the planning laws were radically overhauled to make it much easier and faster for permits to be issued like the proverbial pastizzi.

A 100-day time-limit was introduced, within which the Planning Authority would have to decide on certain types of planning applications. Failing this, the Planning Authority would have to refund the developer applicant.

The opinion of expert bodies and entities is requested... but ignored if not favourable for the approval of the permit. Studies and assessments are either carried out by docile developer-paid ‘consultants’ or ignored if showing any negative impacts of the project.

Decisions on the applications are made by boards stuffed choc-a-bloc with ministerial appointees and industry-friendly board members. The sole member appointed to represent the interests of environmental NGOs puts up a brave fight but it is a token appointment on a board which is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of rubber-stamping approvals.

The sheer rate of approvals makes it difficult to stem the tidal wave of unsustainable development permits.

To add insult to injury, requests for enforcement action are stonewalled – the enforcement section being as effective as a snail with haemorrhoids in most cases.

There is an appeal process from enforcement fines – one which is not highly publicised and which is largely based on the discretion of the appeal tribunal – the wording of the law being intentionally vague and subject to interpretation. So in those cases where enforcement fines are imposed, there is an easy way to have them waived – far from the full glare of publicity.

This formula of lax regulation with decision-making entrusted totally to ministerial appointees, compliant CEOs and persons of trust, and where enforcement is a dirty word, has been deliberately replicated in all fields. It is most shockingly evident in the financial services sector and in that of law enforcement.

The deregulation and money-making free-for-all is accompanied with constant propaganda blitzes as the vibrant and economic progress of a successful nation.

This contributes to the “feel good” factor and masks the less glamorous reality beneath the surface.

We should be on our guard for the continuance of this state of affairs and the persistence of these factors. Because this is the infrastructure of corruption.

Justice before unity

I empathise with calls for “unity”.

During the last few weeks we have learnt that all that we knew of our country and its leaders were lies. Although we may have been aware of most of it, the horrific depths of deception have shaken many to the core.

It is natural to want this nightmare to be over, to want to turn over a new leaf as quickly as possible and to start over with a new leader and a new story.

However, this cannot take place without a radical overhaul and ripping out of all the rotten architects of this criminal takeover of the country. Investigate and rip out the rot – from the customer care units at Castille dishing out phantom jobs to murderous middlemen to the sycophants propping up power hungry ministers to political appointees who obey their political masters and not the law – they should all be ousted.

Otherwise we will end up with a superficial makeover over a diseased state.

Unity and reconciliation are necessary, but not without truth and justice.

The last thing the nation needs is a political musical chairs with the same old puppet masters in the shadows.