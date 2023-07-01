Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen stormed to an impressive victory in the men’s 1500m over Ethiopian challenger Lamecha Girma at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Friday.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 3min 28.72sec for a new meet record at the Stade de la Pontaise in unseasonally chilly conditions at the sixth of the season’s 14 meets in track and field’s elite circuit.

Girma had set a new world record in the 3,000m steeplechase in Paris earlier this month, on the same night that Ingebrigtsen broke the rarely-run 2 miles record.

But the Norwegian made no mistake in Lausanne with a masterful display, Girma having to content himself with second place in an Ethiopian record of 3:29.51.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com