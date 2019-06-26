An elaborate underwater trap and seven other illegal bird trapping sites have been reported to the police by the CABS, the Munich-based Committee Against Bird Slaughter.

It said that over the past two weeks it conducted a major reconnaissance operation to uncover the illegal trapping of protected sandpipers, greenshanks and other protected aquatic bird species on Malta.

The operation included aerial survey flights as well as observers on the ground who scanned the countryside for illegal nets and bird callers.

Eight active trapping sites, each one equipped with huge nets, an artificial pond as well as live or plastic decoys, were found and reported to the police.

One poacher was caught red-handed on Tuesday in the fields east of Siġġiewi where he was operating an 'ingenious' trapping installation, the NGO said.

To catch wading birds such as sandpipers (Pispisella) a huge pond with an artificial sandbar was built in a field. Caged birds as well as plastic decoys were put up around and served as additional lures to attract birds to the sandbar.

The trapping mechanism consisted of a set of clap nets which were installed just below the water surface left and right of the sandbar.

The net was dismantled and confiscated by the police. However, several live decoys were not seized, neither did the police search the trapping hide or the property attached to the trapping site, CABS said.

"Recently we have noticed that it seems to have become standard police procedure to remove nets only instead of conducting proper site investigations and exhaust all possibilities to secure additional evidence" the NGO added.

In another case, a man was filmed by CABS while trapping birds in a walled property in the countryside near Dingli on August 9.

To catch protected birds the man used a 30 meter-long clap net as well as a caged Greenshank and an illegal electronic bird caller.

“Electronic callers are very effective tools which help poachers to trap birds in masses. The disadvantage is that the emitted calls can also be heard by our teams thus leading them directly to illegal trapping sites”, CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows explained.

She added that when CABS reported the Dingli case no officers from the ALE – the police unit responsible to enforce the hunting law - were immediately available as all were given other duties.

One trapper escapes, another arrested

It took the police more than an hour to respond to the report and raid the trapping site. The trapper, who was still actively trapping when the police arrived, ran off when he saw the officers approaching.Despite a search of the area he could not be found.

A poacher who was trapping birds in Birzebuggia was less fortunate. After CABS reported him to the police, officers of the ALE raided his trapping site and arrested him last week.

During a night patrol in the surroundings of Rabat on August 8, a CABS team detected another illegal bird caller imitating the songs of Redshanks, Curlews and other waterbirds.

“As the ALE. are not on duty during night hours our team went to the police station in Rabat and asked for support. Two officers went with the CABS team and subsequently found the device.

“It was obvious that the machine was used for illegal purposes but the sergeant in charge refused to confiscate or at least switch off the device despite standing only one meter away from it. We explained to him that the use of electronic bird callers is an offence but the police subsequently left and the machine was still calling loudly”, CABS Press Officer Axel Hirschfeld said.

He said the lack of ALE officers at night is fueling illegal trapping activity and the use of bird callers in the night.