Danny Ings scored a penalty, but Philippe Coutinho missed another, as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa edged Leeds United 1-0 in a high-intensity clash of English Premier League teams marred by 16-year-old Archie Gray being stretchered off on Sunday.

England international Ings converted in the second half after his teammate Coutinho was denied by a fantastic double save from Leeds’ young French keeper Iilan Meslier.

There was plenty of niggle and tough tackling during the pre-season tour match in front of nearly 41,000 fans at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, which boiled over when Scottish midfielder John McGinn flattened Gray.

The nephew of Leeds legend Eddie Gray and son of former Elland Road striker Andy Gray had only been on a few minutes when he went down clutching his ankle, with a leg brace fitted before he was carried away on a stretcher.

