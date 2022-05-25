It has been more than a year now that the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation (IFF) has started to operate within the Malta Football Association with the aim of attracting more young players to the Beautiful Game.

During the past months, the IFF has embarked on several projects aimed to lure to the game children from all areas around Malta and Gozo and more importantly try to nurture the love towards football among the young ones.

Ivan Woods, the Head of Grassroots Development, spoke about the different projects that the IFF coaches have worked on in the past few months.

“Personally, I believe that one of our biggest achievements was to enter the government schools and nurture the love towards football in our children,” Woods said.

